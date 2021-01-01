MSI Trevi Gray Ledger Panel 6 in. x 24 in. Natural Travertine Wall Tile (10 cases / 60 sq. ft. / pallet)

The MSI Trevi Gray Ledger Panel Natural Travertine Wall Tile is a natural stone travertine with a beautifully neutral blend of contemporary silver and gray tones. The tile features random strips of stacked stone glued together for ease of installation, and each piece is designed with an S-shaped end that helps interlock the pieces and enhance the naturally random appearance. This tile can easily be laid in a pattern or single layout and is suitable for both residential and commercial installations, indoors or out. Note: Please inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish, etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer.