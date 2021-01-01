Treva 10Inch Portable Desktop Air Circulation Battery Powered Fan 2 Cooling Speeds with AC Adapter and USB Charging Port

Best Quality Guranteed. BATTERY-OPERATED PORTABLE FAN WITH USB. With Trevas 10' Battery-Operated Portable Fan, you can cool off wherever you are. Perfectly sized, it is easy to transport with its convenient built-in handle. Use the built in USB port to charge your devices. DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. This portable fan is durably crafted using sturdy plastic construction for long-lasting use with a patented fan blade design which extends battery life while maximizing airflow TWO-SPEED OPERATION. Featuring a powerful 10-inch blade, this fan offers high and low speeds to accommodate your needs. Both settings deliver refreshing air with minimal noise to prevent distractions EASY TO USE. Position fan face down, slide out the battery door and insert 6 D batteries following (+/-) marks. To operate fan using AC power (120-240 VAC, 50-60 Hz), use supplied adapter only DUAL POWER SOURCES. For added convenience, the f