Trestle Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Gold - (132205-1237)
The Trestle Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is a streamlined and transitional addition to the home. Featuring four equally spaced cylindrical shades, a warm feeling downlight filters through an included diffuser. A strong linear hand forged frame features subtle hardware detailing, allowing for a completed silhouette that honors the trestle bridge responsible for inspiring this fixture. With a clean and welcoming aesthetic, this piece makes a tailored and confident statement above tables and counters. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Grey. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting