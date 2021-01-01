International Concepts Trestle Dining Bench, Ready to Finish

The style is simple, but that doesn't make the International Concepts Lennox Trestle Bench any less charming. Constructed from unfinished parawood, this classic bench is perfect around a table, or just an accessory in the foyer, at the foot of a bed, or anywhere a bit of functional and style is required. Parawood, also known as rubberwood, has a natural, unfinished look that shows off the inherent beauty of the material and a medium-density body that makes it ideal for furniture construction.