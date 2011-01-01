Tress Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (3674FE)

The Tress Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting is a contemporary interior lighting piece built for use in both commercial and residential spaces for its simplistic form factor and ability to produce ample amounts of warm, ambient lighting. The incandescent lamping within the fixture, which is not included, is aided by an off-white fabric shade held in place by overlapping metallic rods. This profile resembles a geometric trapezoidal shape and allows the piece to distribute even lighting. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Iron Ore