TRESemmé Pro Pure Shampoo Sulfate-Free for Curly Hair Curl Define Hair Shampoo with 0% Sulfates, Parabens, Mineral Oils and Dyes. 16 oz

Tresemme pro Pure curl define shampoo is designed to gently cleanse and control frizz, for smooth and conditioned curls. This system is free from Sulfates, parabens, mineral oils and dyes. Salon-quality pro Pure curls Hair Shampoo transforms parched hair into smooth and conditioned curls. The best shampoo for curls is here! Gently hydrate curls with this cleansing shampoo made to smooth and moisturize curls. This salon shampoo is made without sulfates, parabens, mineral oils and dyes. Rejuvenate and define your curls with this Paraben free shampoo Formulated for a worry-free wash experience