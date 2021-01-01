From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Trep-SE 0.375-in W x 98.5-in L Yellow Steel Stair Nose Tile Edge Trim Stainless Steel | CG10SE
Advertisement
Trep-SE is a stair profile with a slip-resistant, thermoplastic rubber wear surface for use in areas with heavy foot traffic. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Features an easily-visible, 1-1/32-in slip-resistant wear surface for increased stair durability and safety. Ideal for offices and public areas with high traffic. Features a trapezoid-perforated anchoring leg made of stainless steel. Designed with a yellow-tread surface, which can be replaced in case of damage or wear. Made in stainless steel. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 3/8-in thick. Schluter Systems Trep-SE 0.375-in W x 98.5-in L Yellow Steel Stair Nose Tile Edge Trim Stainless Steel | CG10SE