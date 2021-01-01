From schluter systems
The TREP-S replacement insert is made of thermoplastic rubber and is used to replace damaged tread surfaces on the TREP-S stair profile. May also be purchased separately with the support section. Replacement insert is 50-ft long and can be cut to fit stair profiles of various sizes. Featured in the color black. Schluter Systems Trep-S 1.031-in W x 600-in L Black PVC Stair Nose Tile Edge Trim Rubber | PEA26/GS/50