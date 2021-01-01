From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Trep-G-S 0.344-in W x 98.5-in L Transparent Steel Tile Edge Trim Stainless Steel in Clear | GSEB90T
Trep-G-S is a stair-nosing profile designed to protect the edges of tiled stairs. The 1-3/16-in non-slip tread is embedded with a mineral grain coating and is available in a variety of colors. Trep-G-S can be used for interior and exterior applications and is suitable for heavy foot traffic. Replacement treads and end caps are available separately. Schluter Systems Trep-G-S 0.344-in W x 98.5-in L Transparent Steel Tile Edge Trim Stainless Steel in Clear | GSEB90T