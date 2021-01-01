From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Trep-E 0.313-in W x 59-in L Stainless Steel Stair Nose Tile Edge Trim | TE80/150
TREP-E is a stair profile with an integrated non-slip tread designed for interior and exterior applications with heavy foot traffic. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Features a 1-3/16-in surface to provide increased visibility on tiled stairs. Ensures slip-resistant wear surface. Ideal for offices and public areas with high traffic. Features a stainless steel anchoring leg which is embedded in the tile bond coat. Made in stainless steel. Profile length is 4-ft 11-in and accommodates tiles that are 5/16-in thick.