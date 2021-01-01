TREP-B is a stair profile with a slip-resistant, thermoplastic rubber-wear surface for use in areas with heavy foot traffic. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Features an easily-visible, 2-1/16-in slip-resistant wear surface for increased stair durability and safety. Ideal for offices and public areas with high traffic. Features a trapezoid-perforated anchoring leg made of aluminum. Designed with a nut brown tread surface, which can be replaced in case of damage or wear. Profile length is 4-ft 11-in and accommodates tiles that are 9/16-in thick. Profile length is 4-ft 11-in and accommodates tiles that are 5/16-in thick. Schluter Systems Trep-B 0.563-in W x 59-in L Nut Brown Aluminum Stair Nose Tile Edge Trim | NB15B/150