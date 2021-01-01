From crystorama
Crystorama Trenton 5.5-in W 1-Light Aged Brass + Black Forged Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | TRE-221-AG-BF
Both timeless and transitional, the minimalist design makes the Trenton ideal for any space in the home. Sleek white silk shade and slender hourglass metal tail makes an immediate impression in any room. Mounted on a rectangular back plate, this light from the Trenton Collection is a fresh twist on a classic silhouette. Crystorama Trenton 5.5-in W 1-Light Aged Brass + Black Forged Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | TRE-221-AG-BF