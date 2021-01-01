Trentin Ceramic Garden Stool

Ceramic garden stool, derived from the ancient oriental traditional culture, has been passed down to this day by virtue of its elegant appearance and wide range of uses and has become a traditional treasure of oriental culture. Smart designers and innovative traditional craftsmanship give this product an elegant hollow design and solid structure, which is not only eye-catching but also can support up to 300 lbs. you can sit on it, place plant, artwork, or anything else you like at the top, bring extraordinary charm to your interior and garden. Color: Golden