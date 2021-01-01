Techni Mobili Trendy Writing Desk with Drawer, Espresso

The Techni Mobili Trendy Desk combines style and elegance in one piece. The expansive desktop resting on X-shaped legs makes a great computer workstation or drafting table. The center storage drawer is perfect for accessories and keeping you clutter-free. Desktop holds up to 55 lbs. Made of heavy-duty engineered wood panels with a moisture-resistant laminate finish, this desk will definitely bring an elegant touch to any room or work environment.About RTA Home and Office, Founded in 2002 in South Florida, RTA Products LLC designs, manufactures and distributes affordable, high-quality, functional furniture for homes and offices under the Techni Mobili brand. All products are produced to stringent consumer safety guidelines.