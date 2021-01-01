Lechuza Trend Balconera Cottage 20 in. x 7 in. Rectangle Mocha Balcony Self Watering Plastic Planter, Mocha Wicker Finish

Discover the perfect way to bring your patio and balcony to life with the Balconera Cottage window box planter. This versatile planter can be placed on decks and used as a floor planter or hung from walls and railings as a window box planter with the purchase of the optional Balconera Brackets. These easy-to-use brackets fit into the back of the planter, making them an invisible support system. Plus, the Balconera Cottage's natural wicker finish allows you to seamlessly incorporate it into your home's current furnishings. Like most Lechuza planters, the Balconera Cottage comes equipped with an easy-to-lift liner that makes planting simple. Don't worry about juggling the planter and brackets as you hang the heavy pre-planted window box. Simply hang the empty planter from a window or balcony railing, remove the liner to plant your beautiful flowers or herbs and then reinsert the planted liner with retractable handles into the already-hung Balconera Cottage. Furthermore, Lechuza's signature water reservoir supplies water to your plants as needed, extending the time between watering. Users can easily monitor their water reservoir levels with the planter's water-level indicator, which shows when the reservoir needs to be refilled, taking the guesswork out of plant care. Also included with this planter is Lechuza's specially-formulated plant substrate, Lechuza-PON which separates your potting soil from the water reservoir. Color: Mocha Wicker Finish.