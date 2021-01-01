Christopher Knight Home Tremont Cube Pouf, Beige

HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted poufs are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a beautiful woven design, this lovely pouf is a perfect accessory for any home. LEATHER AND HEMP: Perfectly intertwining leather and hemp, our pouf provides tough, durable properties that soften with use. This mix of material provides natural variations of color and texture for a hand-woven look, adding to its beauty and authenticity. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This cube pouf is 16.00” W x 16.00” D x 16.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf.