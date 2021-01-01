From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Tremont Assembled 12 x 34.5 x 24 in. Plywood Shaker Base Kitchen Cabinet Left Soft Close in Painted Pearl Gray, Gray Painted
The Tremont Pearl Gray collection from Home Decorators Collection features a durable Gray painted finish which will create a light, breezy feel in any kitchen. Shaker-style doors and drawer fronts are crafted from solid MDF with a flat recessed center panel. Cabinets feature CARB compliant all-plywood construction with full-depth 3/4 in. thick adjustable shelves for added storage.