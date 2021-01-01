Home Dynamix Tremont Beige/Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug

With the Home Dynamix 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug, you can bring a new look to any environment. This rug features a transitional style, which works well with any decor. It has stain-resistant Fabrics, allowing it to tolerate everyday drips and spills. It comes in a beige shade, which will complement any color scheme. Designed with floral detailing, this rug will bring a natural touch to your space. It has a 100% polypropylene design, which makes it a highly lasting choice for your home. Color: Beige/Blue.