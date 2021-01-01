Trellis for Nest Elevated Planter 18" x 36"

Grow tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and other veggies or flowers that need a support system in your Nest Elevated Planter with this sturdy trellis. With two, you can also extend your growing season by adding a greenhouse cover. Arrives fully assembled â€" just slide it into the slots at each end of your Nest Planter and you're good to go. Horizontal support bars are 4" apart for ease of harvesting. Note: sold individually â€" two trellises are required to support the greenhouse cover. Cover and planter box are sold separately.