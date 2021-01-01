From august grove
Trego Mums Mason Jar Sassafras Switch 22 in. x 10 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
Advertisement
Made from a stain-resistant polyethylene with rubber backing to hold in place.Features:TextileSassafrasFloralProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: RubberMaterial Details: Backing Material: RubberBacking Material Details: All Weather: YesLocation: OutdoorText: WelcomePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorTheme: FloralHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: FallColor: OrangeNon-Slip Backing: YesCleaning Method: Hand Wash / Spot CleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Collegiate/Professional: Spefications:CE Certified: Certifications: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: UL Listed: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesDimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.2Overall Width: 10Overall Length: 22Overall Product Weight: 0.8Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: