20-in X 24-in Oil painting on canvas. Hand painted oil reproduction of one of the most famous Van Gogh paintings, Olive Trees with the Alpilles in the Background. The original masterpiece was created in 1889. Today it has been carefully reproduced, detail-by-detail, color-by-color, to near perfection. Why settle for a print when you can add sophistication to your rooms with a beautiful fine gallery reproduction oil painting? Vincent Van Gogh's restless spirit and depressive mental state inspired his artistic work with great joy, but also great despair. Known as a prolific Post-Impressionist, he produced many paintings that were heavily biographical. This work of art evokes the same emotions as the original by Van Gogh. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Versailles Silver Salon Frame La Pastiche Olive trees with the alpilles in the background Framed 34-in H x 44-in W Botanical Painting on Canvas | 688576617626