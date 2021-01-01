Perfect Plants Trees - Live August Beauty Gardenia Plant

Live August Beauty Gardenia Plant. Get ready to delight your senses with this beautiful and aromatic gardenia! This instantly fragrant beauty is the perfect way to express the grace of the South in your landscape. The August Beauty Gardenia is a prolific bloomer and makes an elegant addition to your landscape as a low hedge, screen or accent plant. Plant this tight, compact gardenia in enclosed areas such as entryways or patios where its perfume fragrance can be best enjoyed. Includes plant and plant care guideGrows 4' to 6' HSpread: 3' to 4' WFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 7 to 9Warranty included (contact customer service for details)Grown in the USAShipping note: This item will ship by October 22nd. Does not ship to CA, HI or AZ.