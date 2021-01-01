Treeline Collage II - Picture Frame Painting Print on Canvas

Treeline Collage II -Premium Framed Canvas - Ready to HangFramed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colorsEach piece is joined and assembled by hand and comes ready to hang2 INCH BEVELED MATTE BOARDPLEXIGLASS COVERINGREADY TO HANGMADE IN THE USASOLID WOOD FRAMEMADE IN USAFADE RESISTANTGICLEE PRINTING on Canvas or PaperFeatures:MADE IN THE USAPremium Framed CanvasReady to hangProduct Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: UnknownOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Subject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Abstract LandscapesOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Closed Corner FrameFrame Material: WoodFrame Color (Frame Color: Maple): MapleFrame Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackFrame Color (Frame Color: White): WhiteFrame Color (Frame Color: Gray): GrayFrame Color (Frame Color: Walnut): WalnutCovering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Mounted with BackingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: SummerHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Oil PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Treeline Collage II -Premium Framed Canvas - Ready to HangTitle: Treeline Collage IIBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeFrame Type: Picture FrameDiscoverability: HiddenSpefications:ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Re