CALI BAMBOO Treehouse 9/16 in. T x 5.31 in. W x 72.87 in. L W Click Bamboo Engineered Hardwood Flooring (21.50 sq. ft.)

Bamboo is the fastest growing plant on earth and can be harvested sustainably without causing any damage to the plant or surrounding environment. That makes bamboo a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional lumber. This woody grass is also unbelievably strong, especially after undergoing the proprietary Fossilizing process whereby stalks are shredded into very fine fibers and compressed into solid wood. The resulting material earns scores of 5,000+ on the Janka Hardness Scale - over 3 times harder than maple or oak. Harder, denser flooring delivers superior durability and indent protection. In addition to being extra eco-friendly and strong, Fossilized bamboo is beautiful and capable of being stained an array of colors to complement any design aesthetic. Engineered bamboo flooring tops an extra thick layer of solid Fossilized bamboo over a 7-tier sustainable eucalyptus core, for exceptionally durable planks made for tricky, high moisture spaces. This flooring enjoys all the beauty and strength of solid bamboo, with the added benefit of a stabilizing layered construction. Stratified planks are less susceptible to natural expansion and contraction due to changes in the home environment. This makes them well-prepared for high moisture rooms like kitchens and bathrooms. Engineered planks also require less acclimation before installation. Color: Treehouse.