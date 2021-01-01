'Tree Time Gold' Graphic Art Print on Canvas

Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Modern & Contemporary art piece made by real artists. With an overarching Gold, Yellow and Brown color and Metallic texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This Entertainment wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Each piece is made with museum grade canvas professionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick wood frame. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Holiday and Seasonal art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D