Gardening Arborist Tree Surgeon Pruning Tree Surgeon Pruning Is Cardio Funny Arborist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you love being an arboriculturist or arborist and earn your income being on a tree pruning and trimming it, this one will be a funny idea for you. Your office is out in the nature - show it with this ironic design. Cool idea for any arborist or tree surgeon who loves working with wood, climbing trees and pruning them. Funny idea if you love working out in the nature pruning trees and just love arboriculture to keep nature healthy. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only