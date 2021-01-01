From hubbardton forge
Treble Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (136330-1153)
Advertisement
The Treble Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge harmoniously combines the Treble, Cadence and Rhythm pendant lights into a single fixture. All three pendants feature steel curves that form cages around their respective light sources and are hung from a triangular canopy. This decorative multipoint pendant light provides diffused ambient light perfect for modern living rooms and entryways. This pendant light includes an adjustable stem, and canopy kit. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting