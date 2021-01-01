Trebino Handmade Shag Snow White Area Rug

DURABLE, SOFT, and PLUSH: Our Shag rugs are hand-tufted with a 3 inch of soft pile height which is plush underfoot yet withstands high traffic FINE CONSTRUCTION: Visible glowing sheen from every angle, this hand-tufted shag rug is skillfully constructed with a sturdy cotton canvas backing YOUR COLOR-STYLE FAVE: A cozy and luxurious pile of this shag rug is perfect to allow the flow of the pattern and the color to tie the room together SHAG RUG CARE: Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the fibers. Spot clean for the best results. PRODUCTION MATERIAL: Made From 100 Percent Polyester; No Latex. Warm, rich tones in a single soft color shaggy pattern. Textural patterns are handcrafted of a fine blend of silky yet durable yarn for maximum longevity. Color trends and designs of the current market and is sure to add contemporary appeal and comfort to any space.Features:Hand tufted with a soft pile height which is plush underfoot yet withstands high trafficSUPER SOFT, SUPER DENSE and PLUSH: Our Shag rugs are hand tufted with a 3 inch of soft pile height which is plush underfoot yet withstands high trafficVisible glowing sheen from every angle, this hand-tufted shag rug is skillfully constructed with a sturdy cotton canvas backingA cozy and luxurious pile of this shag rug is perfect to allow the flow of the pattern and the color to tie the room togetherSHAG RUG CARE: Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the fibers. Spot clean for best results.PRODUCTION MATERIAL: Made From 100 Percent Polyester; No Latex.Warm, rich tones in a single soft color shaggy pattern. The textural pattern is handcrafted of a fine blend of silky yet durable yarn for maximum longevity. Color trends and designs of the current market and is sure to add contemporary appeal and comfort to any space.Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: Snow White Pattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10): 75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7' ): 35Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7' ): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7' ): 84Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'