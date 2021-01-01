From crayola
Crayola Trayola Bulk Colored Pencils Set, 54 Count, Storage Tray
Crayola Trayola Colored Pencils Set, 54-Count Pre-sharpened wooden pencilsMade with thick, soft cores for brightness and durabilityBright, smooth colors are perfect for color mixing and blendingPack of school supplies for educators comes with 6 sets of 9 different colorsIncludes red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, brown, black, and white pencilsIncludes a handy plastic trayRecommended for ages 6-12Great for group drawing sessions