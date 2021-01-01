From amazing rugs
Amazing Rugs Tray in Gold | YS9232J7R
Advertisement
Bring an elegant touch to any tabletop with this beautiful, crystal embellished, luxury fruit platter. Made of chrome-plated ceramic, this fully-functional fruit platter doubles as a decorative accent and is suitable for applications in home and office. The fruit platter features a sturdy base and is packaged in a convenient gift box, making this an perfect gift idea for your special loved one. Wipe clean with a damp cloth. One Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty. Amazing Rugs Tray in Gold | YS9232J7R