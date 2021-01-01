Amisco Travis 26 in. Labyrinth Fabric / Silver Grey Metal Swivel Counter Stool, Labyrinth/Silver Gray

The low backrest provides just the right amount of comfort while mirroring the sharp lines of your modern and sleek kitchen. The Travis stool gets right to the point, providing a place to perch without excessive bells and whistles. The low backrest provides just the right amount of comfort while mirroring the sharp lines of your modern and sleek kitchen. The Travis stool gets right to the point, providing a place to perch without excessive bells and whistles. Color: Labyrinth/Silver Gray.