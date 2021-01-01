From emser

Emser Travertine Ivory Classic Ivory Classic 18-in x 18-in Honed and Filled Natural Stone Travertine Stone Look Tile | T06TRAVIV1818FH

Description

Eco-friendly with zero VOCs. Each piece of natural stone is an unique creation of the earth, making every installation one of a kind. Natural stone is timeless and elevates any design. Used as a building material for centuries, travertine is often a popular natural stone choice due to its neutral coloring. Emser Travertine Ivory Classic Ivory Classic 18-in x 18-in Honed and Filled Natural Stone Travertine Stone Look Tile | T06TRAVIV1818FH

