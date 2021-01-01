From jeffrey court
Jeffrey Court Travertine Beige 6 in. x 12 in. Honed Travertine Wall and Floor Tile (1 sq. ft./Pack)
Travertine 6" x 12" Field Tile is the perfect tile for converting your bathroom to a relaxing oasis. The honed travertine tile in a beige cream tone provides subtle color that creates a spa like feel in your space. Perfect for creating subway, offset, herringbone patterns and more. Combine with other mosaics and field tiles to create impressive installations. For best installation results, use white polymer-modified thinset.