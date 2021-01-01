Travelers Palm in Square White Planter, 66 in.

Add some tropical freshness to any corner of your home with this Travelers Palm in Square White Planter! You’ll love how these giant leaves effortlessly enliven any space. Topiary measures 25L x 30W x 66H in. Crafted of artificial materials Features a travelers palmtree design Accented with a moss base Sits in a square planter Hues of green and white Maintenance free Not intended for outdoor use Care: Wipe with soft, damp cloth; item may need to be reshaped when removed from box. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.