TourBox Travel Storage Case for TourBox Controller
Safely store and transport your TourBox controller in this black Travel Storage Case from TourBox. The semi-rigid case features a velvet-lined interior to ensure your TourBox is protected from scratching, and the exterior is made from rigid plastic materials to keep it safe during travel. There is also a pocket on the interior lid to place your cables. The lightweight case closes with a single zipper and features a handy zipper pull loop.