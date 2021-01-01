From salav
SALAV Travel Handheld Pink Garment Steamer
The SALAV TS-01 Travel Handheld Garment Steamer provides powerful steam on the go. Compact, easy to fill and use this handy travel steamer provides up to 10 minutes of powerful steam and heats up in a quick 150 seconds. Quickly and easily steam out the wrinkles caused by packing. The automatic-voltage adjustment feature will adapt to any country’s required-voltage making the TS-01 your ultimate travel accessory (plug converter needed - sold separately). Color: Pink.