Bodum Travel French French Press BPA Free Plastic Double Wall Coffee Maker, 15 Ounce, Black

About the Travel Press - Portable Coffee Maker in Black Enjoy your favorite coffee anywhere, anytime, courtesy of the Bodum Travel French Press. This portable coffee maker combines the benefits of a French press brewing system with an insulated travel flask in one handy gadget. Crafted from BPA-free plastic, this portable coffee maker with built-in silicone and mesh plunger lid takes the place of a traditional 3-cup French press. Its double-wall construction keeps your coffee hotter for longer, while the silicone band gives a safe and ergonomic grip. You can brew coffee on the move, or fill up from a larger pot you’ve brewed at home. You can even use it to brew loose-leaf tea! So it’s perfect for taking on the train for your morning commute or popping in your rucksack when you go camping. Caution: Make sure the Bodum Travel French Press stays upright when full. The lid is spill-resistant, but it’s not leakproof due to possible overpressure. Main Features & Benefits Travel French press coffee maker, ideal for enjoying your favorite cup of coffee on the go. Silicone and mesh filter reduces sediment in your coffee. Double wall, vacuum-insulated mug made of BPA-free plastic that keeps coffee hotter for longer while remaining cool to the touch. Plunger lid features a stopper for safe drinking. Wrapped in a non-slip silicone band for easy grip and comfortable hold. Non-skid rubber base. Can also be used with loose-leaf tea. Available in a choice of colors to suit any style. All parts dishwasher safe.