Prevue Pet Products Travel Carrier for Birds 1307 is ideal for short term use, traveling or emergency situations. Coated steel is rust resistant sturdy and lighter than other travel cages on the market. With plenty of interior space for your bird to feel content, while remaining secure, this travel cage includes one foot-friendly shapeable rope perch for inside the cage plus a wooden perch playtop. Solid cup doors prevent spilling, while the lock-in-place cups won’t be dislodged by your bird. Removable tray is held in place by a windbell grille tray lock so it won’t slide out during travel, but pulls out easily for convenient cleaning. Innovative welded bracket seat belt collars allow you to buckle the carrier into your car for safe and secure automotive travel. Bird proof door lock prevents your small, medium or large sized bird from escaping. Expertly engineered in the USA for easy assembly, no additional tools required. All Prevue cages and carriers undergo independent lab testing to conform to the highest levels of pet safety. Prevue’s Travel Carrier for Birds measures 18 ¾’’ Long 14 7/8’’ Wide, 18’’ High with ½’’ wire spacing. Height to the top of playtop perch/handle is 25’’