From on stage

Travel Backpack Laptop Backpack Large Diaper Bag Doctor Bag Backpack School Backpack for WomenMenXK White Red Navy

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. WELL CONSTRUCTED TRAVEL BACKPACK - Inner: main pocket, up to 15 inch, 2 small pockets. Outer: 1 front side pocket and 2 side pockets LARGER CAPACITY FULLY OPEN- Open wide, you can see all your stuff clearly. Huge capacity, can fit 15 Inch laptop, binders, notebook, textbook, water bottle, umbrella, charger, kindle and more WATERPROOF STURDY LIGHTWEIGHT - Made of water resistant and durable nylon fabric. Padded breathable and adjustable straps wont dig into your shoulders, help you release the stress of shoulder FUNCTIONAL & STYLISH - You can use it as college school bag, travel, work, doctor backpack, diaper/mom bag. A luggage for short trip DIMENSION - 16 x 12 x 8 inches (42 x 32 x 20 cm). Good for school college university student, boys and girls teenagers, adults, mom

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com