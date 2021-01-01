'Traumerei' by Marion Griese - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

This painting printed on thick gallery wrap canvas is printed using the latest giclee techniques on museum grade canvas. 100% thick cotton canvas will loosen naturally when the wood expands and it will shrink like fresh jeans just out of the drier when the wood shrinks. The canvas is then stretched over kiln dried - finger jointed pine. Finger jointed pine frames are superior to other stretcher frames because we cut around the knots and re-join the wood using the finger jointing technology. When wood expands and contracts around knotty wood it changes its shape. The resulting piece of art will last for years of enjoyment. Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" D