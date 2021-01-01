'Transpire II' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Spice up your life, and your walls, with a fresh new piece of wall art. Use it to splash a burst of color to a plain and drab wall, and put your personality on display. This piece of wall art for example, features an abstract image with a black, gray, gold, and white color palette. Perfect for a modern and contemporary aesthetic, this square piece is printed on artist grade cotton wrapped canvas. Made in the USA, this piece arrives ready to hang, with included wall mounting hardware. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 0.75" D