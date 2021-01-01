From general

Transparent Hard Pc Case Compatible With Iphone 11 Pro Max 6.5 Inch Display Case, Crystal Clear Slim Protective Heavy Duty Cover Soft Tpu Bumper.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Fur, Faux Leather, Aluminum, Silicone, Tpu, Plastic, Rubber, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro Max 6.5 Inch Display Crystal Clear - The Crystal Transparent Clear Case Work For Iphone 11 Pro Max Reserved The Original Phone Color And Design, Perfectly Show The Beauty Of Your Phone. Reliable Grip - Soft Flexible Tpu Bumper+ Hard Pc Back Shield Provide Compatible With The Iphone 11 Pro Max Case Reliable Grip Prevent Slipping From Your Hands And Easy To Hold On Your Pocket. Excellent Protection - Raised Bezels Of The Case Work For Iphone 11 Pro Max Is To Offer Protection For Screen, Camera And Lift Them Off The Flat Surface. Shock-Absorption Design In 4 Corners Effectively Absorb Shocks From Dropping Accidentally. Perfect Fit - For Clear Case Work For Iphone 11 Pro Max Designed With Precise Charging Cutout, Fit Most Iphone 11 Pro Max Cables, Support Wi

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com