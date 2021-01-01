Transparent Hard Pc Case Compatible With Iphone 11 Pro Max 6.5 Inch Display Case, Crystal Clear Slim Protective Heavy Duty Cover Soft Tpu Bumper.

Material: Faux Fur, Faux Leather, Aluminum, Silicone, Tpu, Plastic, Rubber, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro Max 6.5 Inch Display Crystal Clear - The Crystal Transparent Clear Case Work For Iphone 11 Pro Max Reserved The Original Phone Color And Design, Perfectly Show The Beauty Of Your Phone. Reliable Grip - Soft Flexible Tpu Bumper+ Hard Pc Back Shield Provide Compatible With The Iphone 11 Pro Max Case Reliable Grip Prevent Slipping From Your Hands And Easy To Hold On Your Pocket. Excellent Protection - Raised Bezels Of The Case Work For Iphone 11 Pro Max Is To Offer Protection For Screen, Camera And Lift Them Off The Flat Surface. Shock-Absorption Design In 4 Corners Effectively Absorb Shocks From Dropping Accidentally. Perfect Fit - For Clear Case Work For Iphone 11 Pro Max Designed With Precise Charging Cutout, Fit Most Iphone 11 Pro Max Cables, Support Wi