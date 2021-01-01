extremerate transparent clear faceplate cover, matte front housing shell case for xbox one elite controller model 1698 with thu

Compatibility Models: Compatible with Xbox One Elite controller (Model 1698); Not compatible with standard Xbox One, Xbox One X & Xbox One S and Xbox One Elite series 2 controller Fits Perfectly: Fit the best by far; Completely fits flush on all side; Sit properly on all the clips Package Includes: 1 Xbox One Elite controller faceplate shell; 1 T8H screwdriver; 7 screws; 2 Accent rings. (Important: The Xbox One Elite controller, tools and other parts are not included) Installation Skills Required: Required customers to take apart the xbox one elite controller to install this front housing shell; Required customers handy with controller modifications; Get installation video guide on Youtobe by searching 'Extremerate Elite Shell' Personalized Feature: Matte transparent clear color;Would be awesome if you combine it with aluminum sticks and buttons.(You can find these metal buttons in our store)