Transocean Bellagio Tropical Leaf Border Outdoor 4'10" x 7'6" Area Rug, Ivory
The Bellagio Tropical Leaf Border Rug features a leaf pattern with a tropical vibe that will bring serenity to any space, indoor or outdoor. Wilton woven of weather-resistant polypropylene, it has subtle and natural beauty. The rug offers a casual look with a low profile and versatility to use anywhere inside or outside the home. It's also treated for fade resistance to ensure long-lasting beauty.