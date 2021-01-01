Transmitter for TV PC 35mm RCA Computer USB Digital Audio Dual Link Wireless Audio Adapter for Headphones Low Latency USB Power Supply

TRANSMITTER - Connect to audio output devices such as TV, iPod, CD player, PC, MP3/MP4, and transmit audio to your stereo, headphones and speakers.(Before you purchase, please check whether your TV has a 3.5MM headphone output or RCA audio port, if not, it is not suitable for your TV ) TV TRANSMITTER - Connect the transmitter to your TV with 3.5mm audio jack or RCA and transmit the sound to the headset, just enjoy the shows at late night (For aptx low delay, please note the headphone also need support this function) NO BUILT-IN BATTERY BUT FOREVER POWER: This transmitter requires USB power, use your TV's USB port and it powers up automatically when you turn on TV. Or use any phone charger, PC USB or other 5V USB outlet. Never worry about charging DUAL LINK - Simultaneously stream audio to 1 and 2 headphones while watching TV, movies or gaming COMPUTER USB Audio Support: Ideal for PC use since it supports digital USB audio