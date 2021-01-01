Transitional Rug - Courtyard Polypropylene -Sand/Black-Color:Sand/Black,Design:Transitional,Shape:Large Rectangle,Size:11'L x 8'W

Safavieh's Courtyard collection was created for today's indoor/outdoor lifestyleThese beautiful but practical rugs take outdoor decorating to the next level with new designs in fashion-forward colors and patterns from classic to contemporaryMade in Turkey with enhanced polypropylene for extra durability Courtyard rugs are pre-coordinated to work together in related spaces inside or outside the homeSafavieh developed a special sisal weave that achieves intricate designs that are so easy to maintain you simply clean your rug with a garden hose.Product Width:8'Product Length:11'Collection:CourtyardMaterial:Polypropylene