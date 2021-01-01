Have your media collection out of sight but close at hand with our locking media storage cabinet. With doors that lock and allow 180Ð movement, you can access your collection just as easily as you can keep it out of view and reach. This cabinet will accommodate your collection thanks to its fully adjustable shelves, and its horizontal storage makes organizing and re-sorting a snap. It’s the perfect addition to your family room. Prepac Black Transitional Engineered Wood Media Cabinet | BVS-0136