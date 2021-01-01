Pasargad Home Transitiona Beige 5 ft. x 8 ft. Abstract Poly and Cotton Area Rug

The brand Pasargad is the perfect blend of class and elegance. These Texture Transitiona rugs are sure to add a touch of modern elegance to any room in your home. These rugs are made of Polyester and Cotton, and hand-Loomed for the ultimate in luxury and durability. The varying pile heights will add a spark of interest to these rugs. Each rug has a dense, soft pile and excellent quality, to ensure that you will enjoy the look and feel of your rug for years to come. Color: Beige.