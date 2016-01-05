Amerock Transcendent 5-1/16 in (128 mm) Center-to-Center Matte Gold Drawer Pull

The Amerock BP7414128MGMG Transcendent 5-1/16 in. (128 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Matte Gold. Blending art deco and contemporary style elements, the Transcendent collection offers a stylish, designer-inspired alternative to the traditional bar pull. Available in single or mixed finishes, Transcendent creates a truly unique, custom look in any room. Amerock's matte gold offers a soft, inviting alternative to brassy or glimmering golds and adds a touch of luxe sophistication to any cabinet door or drawer. Founded in 1928, Amerocks award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company's reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room.