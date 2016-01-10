Amerock Transcendent 10-1/16 in (256 mm) Center-to-Center Matte Black/Silver Champagne Drawer Pull

The Amerock BP7414256MBSC Transcendent 10-1/16 in. (256 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Matte Black/Silver Champagne. Blending art deco and contemporary style elements, the Transcendent collection offers a stylish, designer-inspired alternative to the traditional bar pull. Available in single or mixed finishes, Transcendent creates a truly unique, custom look in any room. A striking split finish pairing, Amerock's matte black/silver champagne finish pairs bold black accents with the warm glow and blush undertones of silver champagne to create a unique look sure to elevate the appeal of any space. Founded in 1928, Amerocks award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company's reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room.